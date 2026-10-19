Prince Harry threatens Prince William, George’s future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nottingham visit has done a lot more harm than either of them realize rumour has it. But the ‘harm’ in question may be turning more towards the Royal Family, in comparison to the Sussexes.

Now for those unversed with this rumoured swap of consequences, the fear erupted during a piece penned by royal author Robert Jobson.

He shared this thoughts about the ‘dangers’ of the Nottingham visit, and branded it a ‘pseudo royal’ reboot in the process.

According to The Daily Mail he not only accused Prince Harry of going against his own words but added, “Harry once said service is universal. The Nottingham visit was all about self-service.”

He also highlighted one difference that could really harm the Firm if an ‘alternative’ popped up like Harry and Meghan describe. In his exact words he explained, “the Sussexes sell their brand. But you cannot monetise monarchy. The late Queen knew this and acted to stop it when they tried it the first time.

Now as for the reason she was so clear about not giving the couple a ‘half-in’ and ‘half-out’ arrangement he said, “she was clear. You are still part of the family, but not The Firm. She sent them and their ideas of some sort of royal Hokey Pokey packing.”

Now the main reason he described only in the end, that too in a few words.

In Mr Jobson’s view, “once royalty is just celebrity, British taxpayers will start asking why they pay for the official version.”