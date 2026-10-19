Eric Dane shares emotional apology to daughter in posthumous memoir

Eric Dane reflected on a heartbreaking moment with his eldest daughter days before his death in his posthumous memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments.

​The late Grey's Anatomy star recalled that amid his ALS battle his health condition worsened to an extent that he could not even give a hug to his daughter after a ballet performance.

​In an excerpt of Eric's memoir shared by People, the actor described how the disease affected his hand movement and apologized to his daughter for not embracing her during her December 2025 production of The Nutcracker.

​"Billie, I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry I can't wrap my arms around you," he wrote.

​However, the Euphoria star shared that the sentimental moment turned into their new tradition as Eric hugged himself and the father-daughter duo cried together.

​For those unversed, Eric, who also shares younger daughter Georgia with his wife Rebecca Gayheart, passed away on 19 February.

​My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments chronicles Eric's Hollywood journey, including his addiction recovery and his ALS battle. The book is all set to hit shelves on November 3.

​Earlier in September, Eric's wife Rebecca shared an update on her and her late husband's teenage daughter’s life seven months after the death of their father.

​“You know, we’re hanging in there,” Rebecca told People. “I think it’s definitely a challenging season, but we’re doing our best.”

​“The girls are both in high school — which is also a big transition under any circumstance — so I’m just staying close to my kids.”