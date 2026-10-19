Katseye celebrate leader Sophia Laforteza return

Katseye have expressed their pride in returning group member Sophia Laforteza.

Two months after the singer announced a temporary hiatus from the girl group to focus on her mental health and wellness, her fellow members shared their feelings about her planned January re-entry.

"We are so happy that she's coming back," Lara Raj told E! News at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday night.

She was performing at the show alongside Megan Skiendiel, Yoonchae Jeong and Daniela Avanzini.

"We're so proud of her. She's really been so brave,” Lara added.

"We respect her so much for taking the space and taking time for her health," the singer gushed. "She's our sister, so we can't wait for her to come back."

The Gabriela singers are preparing to bring Laforteza back onto the stage after concluding their Wildworld Tour.

"We are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with Katseye beginning the first week of January 2027," read a statement from HYBE x Geffen Records. "Sophia has been prioritising her health and well-being with our full support and resources."

"We've been through so much together, and we've built such a family together," Skiendiel added. "Being able to go through this journey with my sisters has just been the best experience of my life."

The return comes after Katseye’s fellow bandmate Manon Bannerman also announced her own hiatus in February however her return date has not been announced.