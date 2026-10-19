'DWTS' alum weighs in on who should have replaced Val Chmerkovskiy

Gleb Savchenko is questioning the choice of Alan Bersten to step in for Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing with the Stars.

Savchenko, who first joined the show in 2013 but was not on this year’s cast, shared his critique during a TikTok livestream, saying Bersten, 32, is “just not up to the level of dancing.”

He called him “a good dancer, I guess, for TV,” but said that when it comes to art, “he’s like, eh.” He added, “Why Alan? Who else is there?”

The Russian dancer said he didn’t want to “talk s*** about people” and was “just being honest.” He said he has nothing against Bersten.

When fans suggested Brandon Armstrong, who was eliminated two weeks ago with partner Ciara Miller, Savchenko said Brandon could work but that he’d pick Carter Williams.

He said this was because of the height difference between Dewan, Chmerkovskiy, and the other men.

Bersten will partner Jenna Dewan this week after Chmerkovskiy was suspended for one week. Chmerkovskiy posted, “You almost saw the Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night,” a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

He wrote the post in response to judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s critique of his wife, Jenna Johnson. It has since been deleted.

Chmerkovskiy admitted he made “a poor decision” and sent love to Inaba, Johnson and the show.

BBC Studios also called the post “inappropriate” and said it does not reflect the values expected of anyone connected with the show.