Jason Sudeikis reveals how 'Ted Lasso' helped him through dark times

Jason Sudeikis has revealed that working on Ted Lasso has helped him through difficult emotions and may have saved him from "some form of self-harm".

​The creator of the Apple TV comedy, who also stars in the series, opened up about his personal struggles during an appearance on Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso.

​When asked what the show had saved him from, Sudeikis replied, "Some form of self-harm. Flat out."

​The actor and director also spoke about how he had not experienced emotions since his teenage years.

​"That’s probably the rawest, most, maybe embarrassing, but I don’t think it’s embarrassing…," Jason shared, adding, "It does bubble up shame in me to think like, ‘How dare you? How dare you have those kinds of thoughts,’ you know?”

​As a teenager, Sudeikis considered becoming a drummer or dancer as a way to express his feelings.

​Explaining how the show helped him, he said, "So how did [Ted Lasso] save me? To a certain degree, it helped [and] it carried me as sometimes the work has done in the past.”

​Sudeikis also hinted at his future Ted Lasso plans, as the final episode of the fourth season aired earlier in October.

​When asked if he wanted to make a fifth and sixth season, he said he "would like to", but added, "Yeah, I just don't know."

​On whether fresh inspiration could lead to another season, Sudeikis joked, "Um, we're going to need a bigger cup."