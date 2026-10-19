Jason Sudeikis reveals how 'Ted Lasso' helped him through dark times

The actor and director opens up about his mental health and 'Ted Lasso's impact

By Maliha Javed
Published October 19, 2026
Jason Sudeikis reveals how Ted Lasso helped him through dark times
Jason Sudeikis reveals how 'Ted Lasso' helped him through dark times

Jason Sudeikis has revealed that working on Ted Lasso has helped him through difficult emotions and may have saved him from "some form of self-harm".

​The creator of the Apple TV comedy, who also stars in the series, opened up about his personal struggles during an appearance on Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso.

​When asked what the show had saved him from, Sudeikis replied, "Some form of self-harm. Flat out."

​The actor and director also spoke about how he had not experienced emotions since his teenage years.

​"That’s probably the rawest, most, maybe embarrassing, but I don’t think it’s embarrassing…," Jason shared, adding, "It does bubble up shame in me to think like, ‘How dare you? How dare you have those kinds of thoughts,’ you know?”

​As a teenager, Sudeikis considered becoming a drummer or dancer as a way to express his feelings.

​Explaining how the show helped him, he said, "So how did [Ted Lasso] save me? To a certain degree, it helped [and] it carried me as sometimes the work has done in the past.”

​Sudeikis also hinted at his future Ted Lasso plans, as the final episode of the fourth season aired earlier in October.

​When asked if he wanted to make a fifth and sixth season, he said he "would like to", but added, "Yeah, I just don't know."

​On whether fresh inspiration could lead to another season, Sudeikis joked, "Um, we're going to need a bigger cup."

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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