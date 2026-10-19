Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein really not dating? Latest outing contradicts denial

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have denied they are dating, but a night out in Los Angeles is fueling the rumors again.

The two were recently seen arriving at and leaving a Los Angeles party hosted by talent manager Cade Hudson.

They shared a car but went in separately. Lopez walked in with her longtime manager, Benny Medina, while Goldstein arrived alone.

The pair starred together in this summer’s Netflix romcom Office Romance. They have denied dating.

The two were also asked not long ago if they were “not dating” in real life during the US show Today, to which Goldstein replied “correct.” Lopez then doubled down by saying whenever she is seen with someone or works with them, people try to link her with that person. “I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens,” Goldstein replied.

However, Goldstein, who stars in Ted Lasso, has never denied having a his crush on Lopez.

“She’s 50. I love her,” he said on a July 2018 episode of his podcast, Films To Be Buried With. He also said of a Hustlers scene where a co-star hugs her, “I’ve never wanted to be cuddled more.”