Meghan Markle, Harry receive good news from inside the palace: 'Bring them back to serve Crown'

Meghan and Harry’s recent, “quasi-royal” outing in Nottingham has raised eyebrows.

The courtiers have advised King Charles to bring his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle back to serve the Crown.

The insiders shared courtiers’ advice to King Charles with the Woman’s Day after Meghan and Harry’s first successful joint engagement in Britain.

The source says, “There’s no denying that the reaction from the crowds when Meghan and Harry were doing their walkabout was incredibly positive.

“And there are a growing number of courtiers who are telling the King he’d be foolish not to take advantage of that goodwill and find a way to bring them back to serve the Crown.”

Harry and Meghan were greeted warmly by fans in the city – but Prince William was reportedly not happy.

The fresh claims came days after King Charles clarified Meghan and Harry’s royal status in Britain following their return with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, the New Idea has reported that Meghan and Harry’s recent, “quasi-royal” outing in Nottingham has raised eyebrows.

King Charles has made it clear that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens and non-working royals.”

“Prince William is seething,” royal insider spills.

The close insider said, “William could not believe what he was seeing. It was the final straw for him.”