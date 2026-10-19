Meghan Markle, Harry receive good news from inside the palace: 'Bring them back to serve Crown'

The reaction from the crowds when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were doing their walkabout was "incredibly positive"

By Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Published October 19, 2026
Meghan and Harry’s recent, “quasi-royal” outing in Nottingham has raised eyebrows.
Meghan and Harry’s recent, “quasi-royal” outing in Nottingham has raised eyebrows.

The courtiers have advised King Charles to bring his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle back to serve the Crown.

The insiders shared courtiers’ advice to King Charles with the Woman’s Day after Meghan and Harry’s first successful joint engagement in Britain.

The source says, “There’s no denying that the reaction from the crowds when Meghan and Harry were doing their walkabout was incredibly positive.

“And there are a growing number of courtiers who are telling the King he’d be foolish not to take advantage of that goodwill and find a way to bring them back to serve the Crown.”

Harry and Meghan were greeted warmly by fans in the city – but Prince William was reportedly not happy.

The fresh claims came days after King Charles clarified Meghan and Harry’s royal status in Britain following their return with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, the New Idea has reported that Meghan and Harry’s recent, “quasi-royal” outing in Nottingham has raised eyebrows.

King Charles has made it clear that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens and non-working royals.”

“Prince William is seething,” royal insider spills.

The close insider said, “William could not believe what he was seeing. It was the final straw for him.”

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo is the Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 10 years of experience. He specialises in real-time reporting on the British Royal Family and analyses monarchy transitions, internal dynamics, and global media narratives. He also covers high-profile celebrity news and international human-interest stories.
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