Madonna ‘may find a way to present’ unreleased ‘Confessions II’ songs

Madonna could release a treasure trove of new songs from her Confessions II studio sessions.

The singer has at least eight tracks which were recorded for her latest album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, but didn't make it onto the record and her producer Stuart Price has hinted the lost songs may "find a way to present themselves."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Price explained, "You just never know, do you? The best thing about good songs is they never die.”

He continued, "They just find a way to present themselves at the right time. And yes, I'm being cryptic, but that's because I think that we still love this continuum idea that Confessions is really an extended moment of time that has different elements to the performance of it."

In the interview, he also insisted the record isn't nostalgic even though it's a follow-up to her 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor.

He said, "Confessions One is 2005, and I think looking back only gets you so far. So really you have to come up with a new spin on what that is, and I think that this is a record that defiantly looks forward.

"If Confessions One is really about dancing as freedom, Confessions II is much more about confrontation and acceptance... It suggests the idea of vulnerability as strength...” Price added.

"Confession is associated with shame. But Confessions II for us, it reframes that idea as actually power and strength and the courage to... the, you know, daring to share as well,” he further mentioned.

The album features a duet between Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon, who is known as Lola, called The Test and the 29-year-old recently admitted she thought it would be "easier" for them to record a song together than discuss the tensions between them.

Speaking to Bob the Drag Queen for an interview recorded in June and broadcast on iHeartRadio LIVE in September, Lourdes said, "It was my idea. I think that between a mother and a daughter in a relationship... there’s a lot of things that are unspoken. There’s a lot of love that is unspoken, but also a lot of tension and emotions that are difficult to put into words.”

She continued, "A way that I thought would be easier for us to speak about these things would be maybe through art, which is always something that my mom and I have connected over."

Meanwhile, Madonna admitted it was a "very emotional" writing process but recording the track was "magical" saying, "There were moments in the writing process when we were in the studio I felt like crying, where I felt like hugging her."