'Furious' Prince William makes fresh demand to King Charles regarding Harry, Meghan Markle

"William and his supporters are telling the King that this has to be the absolute last straw."

Prince William, who is reportedly furious at Meghan Markle and Harry’s recent joint engagement, is said to be persuading King Charles to strip the couple of their royal titles.

The Woman’s Day, citing the insiders, has reported that the Prince of Wales, it appears, is among the most dismayed at the turn of events following Meghan and Harry’s return to UK and their latest royal-style engagement.

The source says, “William and his supporters are telling the King that this has to be the absolute last straw.

“He can’t believe his father is allowing them to bulldoze their way around Britain doing whatever they please.”

“There’s every reason to believe they’ve got more of these appearances planned, so it’s not a problem that’s going to go away and William is saying it’s time his father put a stop to it by finally stripping them of their titles,” the close confidant said.

There are claims Meghan and Harry’s recent, “quasi-royal” outing in Nottingham has raised eyebrows.

King Charles has made it clear that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens and non-working royals.”

“Prince William is seething,” royal insider spills.

The close insider said, “William could not believe what he was seeing. It was the final straw for him.”