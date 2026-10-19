Barbara Palvin makes shocking confession about postpartum runway return

Barbara Palvin called life as a new mom “a roller coaster.”

Just six weeks after giving birth to her first child with husband, Dylan Sprouse, the Hungarian model walked for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show, on October 18, 2026.

Speaking with People Magazine, the first-time mom opened up about returning to the runway and how the experience made her feel “great.”

“I’m going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the U.S. most people have to go back after six weeks. So it’s not that big of a deal,” Barbara shared.

She went on to say, “I’m feeling great. I think it’s very empowering that the Victoria’s Secret team is having me at the show and we’re supporting women.”

Speaking candidly about motherhood, the supermodel revealed, “It’s been a ride, like a fun one, but also scary. It’s like a roller coaster, I guess.”

For those unaware, Barabra and Daylan tied the knot in Hungary on July 15, 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sylvie on September 7, 2026.

“Dylan’s great. He always wanted to be a dad, and I think he’s amazing as a girl dad,” Barbara speaks of the new dad.

Noting, “I think he was meant to be a girl dad. He didn’t know it before, but he was meant to be one.”

“He’s stepping into the role. We’re both learning. It’s a big adjustment. We’re trying our best,” she added further.

As for her daughter’s first Halloween, Barbara revealed her plans for the celebration, saying, “I’m throwing the whole Halloween party, so everything [has been] planned for months now.”

“There are multiple options for baby girls,” the runway model cheerfully added.