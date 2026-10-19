Queen Camilla breaks from tradition with off putting admission about King Charles
Queen Camilla forgoes all rules and breaks from tradition to reveal something huge about King Charles
The British Royal Family is most known for their attitude to ‘keep calm and carry on’. But that brings with it many reactions and secrets that get swept under the rug – that is until today. Because after 21 years of marriage the Queen decided to get honest about one ‘off putting’ thing she faces on a nightly from King Charles.
As for her exact words when delivering the shocking insight, the Queen said, “He loves biographies and PG Wodehouse. I occasionally, when I'm deep in a book, hear him roaring with laughter about something. It's very off-putting. I can't get back into my book, or I'll suddenly start weeping, but it's a lovely, quiet time.”
One thing the Queen Camilla is best known for is her Reading Room which works under the motive of “working to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading.
Once she even said, “with their extraordinary power to educate and inspire, books – from authors around the globe – have enriched my life since I was a child. It has therefore been such a joy to watch my Reading Room grow over the years into a thriving book community. Now a charity, I hope that we, together with our partners, can foster in adults and children alike a lifelong love of literature and connect more people with that special magic that can only be found in the leaves of a book.”
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