Throwback: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s ‘plot twist’ moment

Celebrities are currently praising Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber after a photo of the pair taken at the Academy Museum Gala went viral.

The two stars made headlines over the weekend when they posed together for pictures, taken by Tyrell Hampton, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala.

The duo’s meeting comes weeks after the 25-year-old old model spoke about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber’s ex, claiming that they owe each other nothing but “respect.”

In the photo, shared by Hampton on his Instagram, both Bieber and Gomez could be seen smiling and hugging.

The caption of the image pokes fun at their rumoured feud, “plot twist.”

Following the event, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the images were meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings” between them.

A few celebrities have now responded to the viral photo. 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman poked fun at how powerful the image is in the comments of the photographer’s Instagram post.

“Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic,” the actor wrote.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, also had their opinions posted on the platform where they showed nothing but love an support for the duo having no bad blood between them.

“Selena Gomez hugging Hailey Bieber and posing for photos is honestly the most wholesome s***,” one person wrote. “People love to put women up against each other, especially over a man, but we are the most compassionate and loving creatures and that s*** proves it.”

This comes after Bieber appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast last month and spoke out about her marriage and denied any allegations that she was “romantically involved” with Justin Bieber while he was dating Gomez.

“When he and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever, at any point,” she said.

Hailey Bieber also told Cooper that she’s spoken to Selena Gomez and respects the singer “a lot.” “She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations,” she said. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally.”