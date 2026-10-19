Prince William lands King Charles in major trouble?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "risking their titles."

Prince William has apparently landed his father King Charles in major trouble with latest demand about Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the Prince of Wales is asking King Charles to strip the Duke and Duchess of their royal titles after their recent joint engagement.

“There’s every reason to believe they’ve got more of these appearances planned, so it’s not a problem that’s going to go away and William is saying it’s time his father put a stop to it by finally stripping them of their titles,” the close insiders told the outlet.

However, the King is ‘very reluctant’ to go that far.

“It would almost certainly trigger an all-out war with them and that’s the last thing he wants.”

The outlet also quoted royal expert Tom Sykes that those at the Palace simply “do not know what to do”.

In his latest substack, the expert said, “The feeling is that there is nothing further they can do without the King giving the authority to come down harder, to let it be known to the Sussexes that they are risking their titles.”

“But the Palace is very nervous about even modest steps such as removing them from the royal website, because they do not want to look vindictive, and they are worried that it will stoke the flames and make things worse.”