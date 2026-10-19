Diana's former butler invokes her Paris death amid protests

Amid violent protests in Paris, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell chose to share a picture of himself from Pont D’Alma, the sight of the car crash that killed the former wife of King Charles III in 1997.

Sharing multiple photos on Instagram, Burrell wrote, "A photo of On a recent visit to Paris, it was impossible not to visit the flame at the Pont D’Alma to pay my respects to our Princess and lay a single white rose in her memory. Who would have thought that she would still be remembered by so many people almost 30 years on…"

Princess Diana was killed in Paris car crash with her new boyfriend, Dodi al Fayed, hours before returning home to Britain on August 31, 1997.

Meanwhile, clashes between police and protesters, massive looting and multiple blazes gripped France, as nationwide marches against soaring inflation degenerated into street violence of "extreme intensity".

The widespread unrest follows weeks of student protests and deepens political uncertainty as the country readies for elections in six months' time to replace President Emmanuel Macron.

Whole streets in Paris "have been devastated", the city's mayor, Emmanuel Gregoire, said as groups of masked young men torched parked cars and ransacked many shops.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who earlier slammed the "violence of extreme intensity", said late Saturday that 1,200 people had been arrested and 150 police officers hurt.

The violence began on the sidelines of marches in the capital and other cities over the cost of living that the interior ministry said were attended by 550,000 people. The CGT union, which took part, said 800,000 people participated.

Police used tear gas and water cannon against protesters who threw projectiles and aimed fireworks. A 17-year-old boy had his right hand blown off by a crowd-control grenade in the southern city of Saint-Etienne.



