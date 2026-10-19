Miley Cyrus shuts down ‘clickbait’ Hollywood Bowl show controversy

Miley Cyrus shut down “controversy” of not “having her heart” in the performances she delivered at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

During her second concert at the famed Los Angeles venue on Sunday night, the Flowers hitmaker called out "clickbait" social media videos claiming her heart wasn't in her Friday night performance because she didn't sing every word.

"I've never heard that I don't put my heart into something," she told the audience. "I don't know if any of you heard that. That somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking about my show on Friday night, but I'm a lot of things and we're not even going to entertain that."

The 33-year-old, who hadn't performed a full concert in four years before Friday's concert, admitted it was "hard" for her to stand on-stage and "do this show."

"It does not come as natural as it once did to me before. Because, like all of us, we change, we evolve, we grow, and we find what gets to come with us, what continues to fit," Miley explained, before insisting the one-off shows mean "more to me than an experiment."

"This is an experience for me," she clarified, adding, "And you all make the experience possible. (This is) the only way I get to test my personal boundaries, my limits, what I think I can do."

The Bass Persuades singer, who has been vocal about not enjoying touring, candidly shared that she "was going to run away" before the opening song Orbit "but never would leave you all sitting in these seats, unfulfilled from a show."

"I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I'm on the stage. Not one. I am fully present... to make it clear, I am all here with you right now,” the Wrecking Ball crooner mentioned.

Miley also addressed the criticism during her performance of Bass Persuades, quipping, "Oh, I forgot, I'm supposed to sing every f**king word."

She performed two special shows at the Hollywood Bowl to support the release of her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, which was launched last month.