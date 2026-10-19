Prince Harry’s worst mistake costs him decades of healing: Exposed
One thing Prince Harry did that completely cost him ‘decades’ has just been brought to light
Prince Harry’s worst mistake just came into view, and it could have made his life completely different.
The expert that pointed out this ‘error’ is none other than Psychotherapist Mark Vahrmeyer, and in his chat with an outlet, explained that much of his ‘mistake’ came from the very start, well before his youth brought him to the army.
His chat started with the following words, “I think Harry's difficulties with identity may go back much further than his departure from the army. The title of his autobiography, Spare, is particularly revealing in terms of how he has understood his place within his family.”
After all, to “define oneself as the spare is to define oneself in relation to somebody else. The question then becomes, who am I in my own right?” the expert asked. Moreover, according to Express “the arm is an interesting institution psychologically because it does not necessarily encourage individuals to develop their own identity. Rather, it provides them with one. There is a clearly defined hierarchy, a role, a uniform, a community and a sense of purpose. In return for belonging to the institution, the individual is required to surrender something of their individuality.”
What he did clarify before he went further is that “this is not necessarily a bad thing.” Indeed, “the sense of belonging and purpose that military life provides can be enormously containing. However, the difficulty comes when somebody leaves and that structure is suddenly no longer there."
Near the end the psychotherapist admitted, “what strikes me about Harry is that he was born into one institution that defined who he was and subsequently joined another that offered him a different, but equally prescribed, identity. He has now left both.”
What would have been a ‘better’ approach, in Prince Harry’s case would be to focus and “develop a sense of self” rather than find another role to fill.
Even though “that can be a difficult” and “sometimes painful process” because “it involves mourning what has been lost, while also confronting the question of who we are when those external definitions fall away,” he said in his concluding words.
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