Russell brand rape trial week 2: Third victim testifies against him in court

Russell Brand’s third accuser has told jurors that the comedian allegedly dragged her into a toilet at a Soho bar and orally raped her back in July 2004.

The woman, who was working for MTV at the time, gave details of the alleged incident in a pre-recorded police interview played at Southwark Crown Court.

According to updates by Daily Mail, the accuser said she had asked a friend to introduce her to Brand because she had watched him on Big Brother and thought he was funny.

“I was talking to him 30 seconds, one min max and he literally just grabbed my boobs, out of nowhere, just in the middle of a conversation and I just remember just this like, weird maniacal grin, like looming in front of me,” she said in her message played during the trial.

She alleged that Brand then grabbed her arms and dragged her into the toilets. “I just didn't know what was going on. It happened so fast, he pulled me over.”

The woman recalled Brand’s words to her in the toilets, “'Come on, come on, don't be a spoil sport'” and stated that he “kept on pushing my head down.”

She further claimed, “I froze. I didn't know what to do. It was just keeping going and he ejaculated into my mouth and he let me go. I banged on the door and I walked out and I was in a state.”

The accuser then stated how shocked she was over Brand’s nonchalant behavior by what had allegedly happened and recalled Brand later saying, “I guess we should swap numbers now.”

“Like it was normal, like he had not just forced me to do that,” she added.

The woman, who is the third victim in the case against Brand, also claimed that she was subsequently steered into a car with Brand, where he exposed himself again.

“I don't know how I ended up in the car and we drove off and I was just looking out the window in a daze. I just felt this nudge…and I looked round and he had his penis out again in the car.”

She said she refused his advances and that he put his penis away while laughing.”

“I said ‘no’ and he then put it away laughing about it, thinking it was all good fun. He thought it was funny. He had this weird look on his face like ‘come on, be a sport.’”

She said she was left in a daze and wanted to go home. After arriving at another bar, she left the venue and called a friend to tell him what had happened.

The woman said that when she told a male friend about what had happened with Russell Brand, he replied “that's attempted rape.”

She said, “I just basically said ‘oh, sorry to call you, but I've just been like – he just pulled me into the toilets, tried to make me perform a sex act on him. I didn't tell him everything. I just didn't want to talk about it.”

The woman said she felt ashamed after the alleged incident. “I just didn't want to admit it to myself, not to anyone.”

She said she later avoided Brand when MTV hired him as a presenter.

“MTV hired him to be a presenter when I was still working there and I was absolutely appalled. Any time he was in the building, I just refused to go over or to any parties. If I knew where he was I would just avoid,” the woman recalled.

However, she detailed her moment of bravery when she eventually contacted police after seeing a social media post about a documentary concerning Brand.

Sobbing, she told police, “This voice inside me said, you've got to say. If any snippet can help. I was not brave enough to come forward (at the time).”

Russell Brand, who has denied the charges against him, sat in the dock as the recording was played to the court.