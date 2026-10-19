Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie to undertake foreign visit

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Finland from 26th to 28th October. Prince Edward and Duchess will undertake the visit at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Royal visits of this kind serve as an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties, celebrate shared values, and recognise cooperation between nations.

Finland and the United Kingdom have common interests in European security, defence cooperation, and regional stability, making their relationship particularly significant amid the changing security landscape in Europe.

King Charles named his younger brother Prince Edward as the Duke of Edinburgh in 2023, handing him the title last held by their father Prince Philip.

Edward's new title came after he took on a number of his father's roles, including at The Duke of Edinburgh Award charity which encourages young people to undertake challenges.

Philip had held the title of the Duke of Edinburgh since his marriage to the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947 until his death in 2021.

At the time Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential,"referring to Edward's wife Sophie.