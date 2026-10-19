Meghan Markle receives shocking advice about royal title after 'clever move'

"Meghan Markle is a Hollywood celebrity, and she needs to play more into that and forget her title."

Meghan Markle has received a shocking advice about the royal title from her former friend days after her first joint appearance with Prince Harry in UK.

The Daily Express UK, quoted Meghan's former friend, brand expert Nick Ede, encouraging the Duchess to "forget her royal title."

"Meghan has an opportunity to reclaim her place in Britain without needing the Palace. She's a different woman from the one who arrived in 2017, and this could be the start of a new chapter if she does it well,” Nick said, while speaking to Cafe Casino.

“I think this was far better than her photo op with Malala which set very contrived. She is a Hollywood celebrity, and she needs to play more into that and forget her title."

About Meghan and Harry’s recent joint appearance, the expert said Nottingham was a ‘real turning point’ for them.

“The warmth of the crowds reminded us of the couple Britain first fell in love with, before everything became so complicated. It was good to see them so radiant and full of life,” he said. "Nottingham felt like the Sussexes pressing the reset button.”

Archie and Lilibet doting parents are reminding people of the good they can do rather than the controversies that have dominated their story.

“It's a clever move, but consistency will be key to their success.”