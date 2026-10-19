Joey Fatone takes brutal swipe at NSYNC's early music

Joey Fatone looked back at NSYNC's early music.

Speaking alongside Zac Hanson, Fatone revealed that he wishes the iconic boy band had never recorded.

Opening about the boy-band's musical beginnings during a panel at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Fatone said tracks Riddle and I Need Love, from NSYNC’s early European album never quite worked for him.

He said, "When we first came out, I guess they were trying to figure out where we fit in."

Adding, "And boy bands were starting to be popular over in Europe... And with us, we were in that middle of like hip hop, R&B-ish, soulful. But obviously, we had soulful voices, I guess."

"But when we did the first album, the European album... there was a song called ‘Riddle,’" he continued. "It was horrible."

"There were two dance songs that we did. That one and ‘I Need Love’ is another one where it sounds like JC’s constipated."

Fatone also added further, "Those were the two songs that [you] kind of go, ‘Thank goodness we never did them on the tour.’ I think we did one song, back on the European tour, but I would never wanna do those songs ever again."

"They’re just outdated, I guess. And they just, it wasn’t us yet. I think we were still trying to find our sound, our way. And I think once we got to the first American album, I think is when everything really kinda came [together]," he said.