Why the lawsuit against Prince Harry has stalled?

The High Court defamation case Sentebale brought against the Duke of Sussex, who co-founded the charity, has stalled amid growing concern that an unsuccessful outcome could force the organisation to close to settle its legal costs, according to GB News.

The report said that the Duke of Sussex has signalled his willingness to defend himself at trial, a scenario that could leave Sentebale liable for both sides' expenses and potential damages.

The charity co-founded by Prince Harry ‌in honour of his late mother Princess Diana, which he quit following a high-profile dispute, sued the him for libel at the High Court in London.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana but resigned as a patron in March 2025 after a public falling-out with its chair of ⁠the board, Sophie Chandauka.

Sentebale lodged a defamation claim at the High Court against Harry and one of his close friends, Mark Dyer, who was also a trustee of the charity.

The charity said it was seeking the court's "intervention, protection, and restitution" following an "adverse media campaign" conducted since last March that had "caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners."

GB News reported that in the months following the filing of its claim, the charity recorded a fifth less income than the previous year, while its net assets shrank to just £250,000 and general reserves slipped into a £10,000 deficit.