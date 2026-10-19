'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' fans get reboot update from creator

Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor has sparked speculations about a possible reunion.

However, he admitted that bringing the beloved comedy back would come with one heartbreaking challenge.

During a panel at New York Comic Con, Goor opened up about the possibility of rebooting the series.

He suggested the biggest obstacle would be moving forward without Andre Braugher, who played unforgettable Captain Raymond Holt in the show.

Goor said, "it is the one thing that really makes me wonder how we could do a reboot. But we would find a way," referring to the impact of Braugher on the show.

He went on to add, "Andre’s humanity and his unbelievable talent, his seriousness in being funny, his joy in being funny — he hadn’t really done a comedy like this before and he was so joyous about it."

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran from 2013 to 2021. Notably, Andre Braugher passed away from lung cancer at the age of 61 in 2023.

During the discussion, Melissa Fumero, who played Amy Santiago also recalled her favorite memory with the late actor. "I loved hearing him sing every day in his room. My dressing room was next to his, so I heard his playlist every day. I got so used to hearing his music that when I was pregnant and I got really good at power napping, whatever he was playing lulled me to sleep. I only tell him to turn it down a couple times."

Adding that she would way up from her nap to Braugher singing at the "top of his lungs."