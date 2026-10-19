Andy Cohen clarifies his marriage comments

Andy Cohen addressed his marriage buzz with witty replies.

In a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, brought up Andy's recent comments about marriage with partner, Kevin Sobieski.

“The question is what? Would I get married? Yes!” The Real Housewives creator responded.

While the other host, Sheinelle Jones noted teasingly, “Look at his cheeks, look at his face, look at his smile!”

“I think he’s engaged or something, look at his face,” Sheinelle added to which Andy responded, by saying, “No, I’m not engaged! No, I am not engaged.”

Notably, the television personality did not reveal details of his potential wedding plans but responded with passion for love, stating, “Do I feel it coming? Um, I feel like, look, I believe in love, baby!”

The host jokingly took his response as confirmation and teased that she would get licensed to officiate the ceremony on the Today show.

But Andy was quick to respond with, “I don’t think NBC News has the budget.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski started dating in July 2025 and it has been more than one year since their relationship began.

For those unaware, new seasons for The Real Housewives continue to air in 2026.