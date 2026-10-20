Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Nottingham cheers were staged?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with staged crowds in Nottingham, it is spilt.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who paid a philanthropic visit to Nottingham, were met with cheering crowds.

An expert has now revealed it was all staged and requested by the charity they visited.

Speaking about this on A Right Royal Podcast, Hello! Royal editor Emily Nash and Editorial Director Andrea Caamano, correspondent, Eleanor Dye, revealed: “Our Online Royal Correspondent Eleanor Dye was there. At the second engagement, she did say to us that people from the charity, not related obviously to Harry and Megan, did come out before they arrived and told the crowds, 'Make sure you cheer very loudly when they come out' and 'You can say, Meghan, I love you', which I thought was strange.

"But I wonder if the charity was maybe worried. They did see a big crowd, and you never know how it will respond. So I wonder if they were warming them up before their arrival."

Emily said: "Yes, that’s quite unusual, I must say. I've never really seen that happen, apart from perhaps if you have a group of schoolchildren who are told to stop fighting, for example, or, ‘Make sure you sing nicely’ or something like that, just before a member of the Royal Family arrives. So that in itself is interesting."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.