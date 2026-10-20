Jason Segel is a husband as he weds longtime love Kayla Radomski

Jason Segel is officially a married man. The actor, 46, wed his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Radomski, 35, who also happens to be an alum of So You Think You Can Dance.

The couple married on Saturday, holding the ceremony at The Huntington Library Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, Calif.

A photo of the wedding invitation also emerged online as a friend posted on Instagram Stories, followed by photos of Radomski in her bridal veil. “Mrs. Segel,” read the caption.

Radomski’s brother shared a photo of the newlyweds. He wrote, “My sister found happily ever after.”

Radomski also took to Instagram Stories with some moments captured on her big day, including one photo of her in a chair by a window, wearing her lace-edged veil.

She also promised more photos soon from “Mrs. Segel.”

The wedding comes more than a year after the engagement though they were first linked in October 2023. Radomski announced the engagement on Instagram on June 18, 2025 with five photos and a “FOREVER YES.”

Congratulations were in order from several dancer friends, including Daniella Karagach, Val Chmerkovskiy, Julianne Hough and Tricia Miranda. Jordan Fisher, Matthew Morrison and Scheana Shay.