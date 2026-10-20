Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned they cannot monetise monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK in order to sell their brand.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who often speak about philanthropy, returned to the UK for personal gains rather than family longing.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail: “Harry once said service is universal. The Nottingham visit was all about self-service. The Sussexes sell their brand. But you cannot monetise monarchy. The late Queen knew this and acted to stop it when they tried it the first time.

“She was clear. You are still part of the family, but not The Firm. She sent them and their ideas of some sort of royal Hokey Pokey packing. Once royalty is just celebrity, British taxpayers will start asking why they pay for the official version,” he notes.

Thsi comes as Meghan Markle reportedly asks Prince Harry to spend Christmas in America.

It is reported that Meghan launched a four-word warning to Harry: ‘I won’t be humiliated’.

A source close to the Prince has now told Heat World: “He’s very disappointed, because in his mind they could have brought Doria to the Cotswolds and perhaps still scored an invite to see his father or the Spencers as a back-up option, but Meghan wasn’t having any of it.”

The insider says: “Harry did his best to persuade Meghan to stay and have a British Christmas, but Meghan wasn’t prepared to sit around being humiliated by the royals, waiting to see if they’d extend an invite. It gave her the perfect excuse to book a flight back to Montecito, and Harry ultimately didn’t have much of a choice.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.