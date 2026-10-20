Prince Harry upset as Meghan gives Christmas ‘warning’

Prince Harry was given a final warning by Meghan Markle over Christmas celebrations.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are planning to spend the holiday season in America with Megan‘s mother, Doria Ragland, came upon the decision after the Duchess’ request.

It is reported that Meghan launched a four-word warning to Harry: ‘I won’t be humiliated’.

A source close to the Prince has now told Heat World: “He’s very disappointed, because in his mind they could have brought Doria to the Cotswolds and perhaps still scored an invite to see his father or the Spencers as a back-up option, but Meghan wasn’t having any of it.”

The insider says: “Harry did his best to persuade Meghan to stay and have a British Christmas, but Meghan wasn’t prepared to sit around being humiliated by the royals, waiting to see if they’d extend an invite. It gave her the perfect excuse to book a flight back to Montecito, and Harry ultimately didn’t have much of a choice.”

“He’s stopped complaining about Harry and Meghan and is now acting like they don’t even exist instead,” they noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.