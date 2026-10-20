Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have clear ‘priorities’ over UK settlement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle insured their priorities were right when they came back to the UK.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have returned to the UK after spending six years in California, wanted to protect their children as they came back to the Royal hotspot.

A source told PEOPLE: "After they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school."

The source elaborated: “Now, they're both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them."

They claimed: “She's keeping busy, as she always does."

Per the source: "She has a great attitude about it all. The kids have adjusted well, and that's the most important thing to her."

this comes a maid news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are happy over their latest visit to Nottingham.

A source told People: “Everyone came away feeling really positive and genuinely thrilled by the love and support they received."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.