Justin Bieber's ex, model Sahara Ray dies at 34

Australian model Sahara Ray has died at age 34. She had welcomed her first child just months earlier.

Her family confirmed the passing on Monday that she “passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital.”

“She was so loved,” the family added, per TMZ. No cause of death has been shared.

Ray gave birth to her daughter, Snow, in January. Before the birth, she told Instagram followers she was being induced that night. She said she felt excited and nervous.

In April, she introduced her baby in a video of the two cuddled up together. She even set it to Justin Bieber’s 2025 hit Everything Hallelujah.

Her last post came in July.

Ray had faced a health scare before. In April 2024, she shared that she had Guillain-Barré syndrome after being hit by a car. The illness left her partly paralyzed and briefly in a wheelchair.

She said in a TikTok video that she could not walk at all. Mayo Clinic says the condition happens when the immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. A trauma like a car crash can trigger it.

Friends and fans have shared their grief. Her friend Becky Hearn posted throwback photos on Instagram. She called Ray “a pure one with a very big heart.” She added, “Rest in peace.”

Ray was a fashion designer and the daughter of surfer Tony Ray. She made headlines in 2016 when she dated Bieber. The two were seen on vacation in Hawaii.