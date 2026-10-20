Taylor Swift calls out fan for filming her at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift called out a fan on Sunday for filming her at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

She was watching her husband, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift was in her VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and quite focused on the game when a woman peered inside.

Swift’s security told the woman to leave. She still pointed her phone at the Fate of Ophelia singer.

Swift, 36, also noticed the fan right away and gestured for the woman to stop recording and watch the game. The woman then hurried back to her seat.

A football fan caught the moment on video, showing Swift dressed in a red outfit to show her team spirit and sitting with Caitlin Clark and Este Haim. The three stayed focused on the game until the fan interrupted.

The video is now making rounds on social media, with many people in the comments siding with Swift.

One wrote that they could not understand why people think this is OK, even after being told to stop.

Another said they were glad Swift told the fan to knock it off and watch the game. A third wrote, “That’s insane. Leave her alone.”