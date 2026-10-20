Prince Harry, Meghan Markle living life ‘foisted upon them’ by Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living their lives with the resources given to them by Queen Elizabeth the second.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have returned to the UK after spending six years in America, never wanted to exit as working Royals.

Back in 2020, it is reported that the couple wanted to be half in half out Royals, a request that was vehemently denied by Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about Meghan and Harry‘s current condition, a source tells Hello!:“It doesn’t trouble them.”

“They never agreed they wouldn’t be half in, half out. That was what was decided and foisted upon them.”

“They’re just living their lives and they can, because they’re financially independent,” the friend added.

A pal of Meghan's earlier told The Telegraph that Prince Harry's wife "was used to help promote" Guy Ritchie's season two.

"It's the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re ‘in conversation’ with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along.

"The whole thing left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp’s mouth. Needless to say, Netflix got what it wanted: huge viewing figures for season two and a lot of publicity."

However, now the debate has been settled by a source close to the drama's production. The Gentlemen team declined to make any such move.

An insider told The Times, "This is not a show in need of stunt casting."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.