Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein said to be 'casually' dating

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein may have been hiding their real life romance.

The two co-starred in the 2026 Netflix movie Office Romance and sparked speculations of having taken it off-screen, despite their denial.

Now a source has also claimed that they are indeed dating but things are “casual” for now, per Page Six.

Just this weekend, Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, made more headlines for a speculated romance as the pair were seen at a talent manager’s party in Los Angeles on October 16. They reportedly arrived and left in the same car. They walked into the party separately.

The source said both love going out to parties and restaurants. The source also took a dig at Lopez’s ex, Ben Affleck.

“The one thing they have in common is they both enjoy going out to parties and restaurants,” said the source, who snarkily added, “Unlike her ex Ben [Affleck] who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage. Meanwhile, Goldstein’s only public romance was with actress Beth Rylance in 2021.

This is not the first time people have linked Lopez and Goldstein. It was reported earlier this summer that they kept things professional on set, but their chemistry was clear, Page Six reported.

They were also seen together at the Broadway show Oh, Mary! in March 2025. Filming for Office Romance began the next month.

Lopez also spoke about Goldstein on Watch What Happens Live, telling Andy Cohen that Goldstein was the best kisser she had worked with. Meanwhile, Goldstein has long been a fan of hers. In December 2019, he praised her work in Hustlers on his podcast, Films to Be Buried With.

However, they still shut down the rumours. On Today, Lopez said people always try to pair her with whoever she works with. Savannah Guthrie asked if they were dating in real life. Lopez said, “Not dating.” Goldstein said, “Correct.”