Selma Blair is on ‘complicated’ path to work with illness after arrest

Selma Blair is working hard as she navigates her life with multiple sclerosis after arrest.



Blair was recently arrested at John F Kennedy airport after she punched a flight attendant during a Delta Airlines flight.

The 54-year-old later pleaded guilty in court.

Speaking about her current condition, a source tells PEOPLE: “Managing her MS is complicated and it can be a lot to handle.”

The source shares: “She makes mistakes.”

The insider adds: “She’s not perfect. But she’s really trying to manage her health and keep up with work and commitments.”

This comes a representative for Blair told PEOPLE in a statement: “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

“What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since [her diagnosis] is nothing short of a miracle,” read the statement.

“She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily. Selma also has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS, which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her.”

The Legally Blonde star could face up to seven years in prison if convicted on state assault charges stemming from an alleged midair incident aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.