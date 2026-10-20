Meghan Markle puts her foot down against King Charles with humiliation looming

Meghan Markle seems to have finally reached her limit for the UK weather, and potentially its people too.

The reason being shared is that Meghan appears not to want an ‘awkward’ time during the Holidays, and neither is she willing to suffer “humiliation” at the hands of her in laws.

Hence, with a very ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry on her side, the Duchess is said to be making the move to her US homebase.

Now, all these insights have dropped right after People magazine, a favourite of the Sussexes revealed that even Thanksgiving will celebrated on American soil.

According to Heat World, one source has weighed in with the truth. According to them, Prince Harry is probably the only ‘disappointed’ party because “in his mind they could have brought Doria to the Cotswolds and perhaps still scored an invite to see his father or the Spencer’s as a back-up option,” but “Meghan wasn’t having any of it.”

They’ve even revealed some of Harry’s biggest efforts to convince her and said, “Harry did his best to persuade Meghan to stay and have a British Christmas, but Meghan wasn’t prepared to sit around being humiliated by the royals, waiting to see if they’d extend an invite. It gave her the perfect excuse to book a flight back to Montecito, and Harry ultimately didn’t have much of a choice.”