Justin Bieber's ex Sahara Ray's cause of death laid bare
Justin Bieber and Sahara Ray briefly dated in August 2016
Australian model Sahara Ray, who was briefly linked romantically to Justin Bieber in 2016, died of a fentanyl overdose at the age of 34.
According to a report by DailyMail, Sahara was taken to a Los Angeles hospital in emergency after an overdose of the synthetic opioid on Friday.
Since then, she was on life support until her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support on Sunday, a source told the publisher.
However, an official cause of death has not been released yet and it is not confirmed if the overdose was accidental or intentional.
The late model's family confirmed the devastating news to TMZ on Monday.
They said in a statement, "She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved."
Sahara's mother, Gretchen Bach, said in a statement to Daily Mail, “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.”
She continued, “We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world.”
The model's death came just a few months after she gave birth to her daughter, Snow Ray Dow, in January.
Her final social media post featured several snaps of her newborn daughter posted in July.
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Justin Bieber's ex, model Sahara Ray dies at 34
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