Justin Bieber's ex Sahara Ray's cause of death laid bare

​Justin Bieber and Sahara Ray briefly dated in August 2016

By Maliha Javed
Published October 20, 2026
Justin Biebers ex girlfriend Sahara Rays cause of death laid bare
Justin Bieber's ex girlfriend Sahara Ray's cause of death laid bare

Australian model Sahara Ray, who was briefly linked romantically to Justin Bieber in 2016, died of a fentanyl overdose at the age of 34.

According to a report by DailyMail​, Sahara was taken to a Los Angeles hospital in emergency after an overdose of the synthetic opioid on Friday.

​Since then, she was on life support until her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support on Sunday, a source told the publisher.

​However, an official cause of death has not been released yet and it is not confirmed if the overdose was accidental or intentional.

​The late model's family confirmed the devastating news to TMZ on Monday.

​They said in a statement, "She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved."

​Sahara's mother, Gretchen Bach, said in a statement to Daily Mail, “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.”

​She continued, “We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world.”

​The model's death came just a few months after she gave birth to her daughter, Snow Ray Dow, in January.

​Her final social media post featured several snaps of her newborn daughter posted in July.


Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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