Lady Gaga drops major music update after welcoming baby girl

Lady Gaga shares major music update after welcoming baby girl

Newly minted mom, Lady Gaga, has given her fans a positive update on her upcoming musical projects amid her motherhood journey.

The pop star, who recently welcomed her first child, daughter Rose, with fiance Michael Polansky, took to her TikTok account on Monday to promote Complexion Brush Set launched by her cosmetic brand Haus Labs.

Under the post, a fan pleaded to the Abracadabra singer to release new music.

The user commented, “Gaga please don’t make us wait long for albums!!!”

“We just want music!!! Every albums has been taking longer & longer," the fan begged with a crying emoji.

Shortly after the request, Gaga responded positively, teasing new music on the way.

The songstress replied, “Don’t worry," along with two heart emojis.

Earlier in October, US Weekly reported that Gaga was enjoying her new phase as a mom and clinging to her baby, as she "doesn’t want to miss anything with Rose."

A source told the outlet, "She is so incredibly happy and in her element as a mother. [Their home] is a peaceful and perfect place for the baby."

As the news of her baby broke in September, the insider further shared she willingly kept her baby plans under wraps and had planned things in a way that she would have plenty of time off in advance.

The tattler shared, “All she really revealed was that she needed to carve out some personal time. It was not described what that personal time was for.”

They added, "[She and Michael] haven’t talked about the surrogacy journey with a lot of people. They’re just grateful everything worked out.”