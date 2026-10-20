Eric Dane unveils 'every drug imaginable' he did in posthumous memoir: 'My dark period'

​Late Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane is lifting the lid on the staggering amount of drugs he did during his twenties in upcoming posthumous memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments.

​According to an excerpt obtained by People, the Euphoria actor, who passed away in February after an intense battle with ALS, uncovered his struggle with addiction.

​In the memoir, Eric confessed, "I don't think there's a drug I didn't try."

​"I call that my dark period," he continued, "I auditioned for a few roles, got cast in some, but mainly I did drugs."

​Further adding about the time, Eric detailed, "I got high, I got stoned, I got wasted, I shot up, I freebased, I did every drug imaginable."

​He also listed down the "partial" names of all the drugs he tried.

​"Booze, pot, acid. Heroin. Cocaine. Mushrooms. Mescaline. Crystal meth. Crack. Painkillers. Fistfuls of painkillers. Buckets of painkillers. Vicodin, Percocet, OxyContin, you name it, everything on the market.

​"All the benzos. Xanax. Valium. All the muscle relaxers. All the uppers. Adderall. Ritalin," he added.

​Eric also shared that due to his addiction, he went to rehab five times and even his Grey's Anatomy "family" was worried about him due to his addiction.

"My body goes to s***. I drop to 170, my face caves in, my eyes cloud, I look gaunt; s***, I look like a drug addict," he penned, adding, "I feel other members of the cast looking at me. They’re my friends. My work family. No. My family. They don’t judge me. They don’t look angry. They look concerned. They look sad."

​Though Eric got "sober on set" after multiple rehab visits, he admitted in his memoir, "Physically, I appear healthy. But mentally, I'm on my way out."

Eric's memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments releases posthumously in November.