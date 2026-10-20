Meghan Markle, Prince Harry do something so suspicious it puts them in danger

Allegedly, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan just used themselves as crash test dummies for the worst possible reason and an expert around them swears up and down there’s something fishy about their most decision that puts their security at risk.

Now for those unversed with this decision the couple took, seemingly with their own two hands, it has been discussed, and turned into a conversation by none other than royal commentator Rebecca English.

She just dropped the hammer down, with the most shocking of observations because it looked to her that Harry and Meghan made a deliberate choice to oust their Nottingham tour, the timing of each visit and even publicised how long they are to stay in a particular location – despite constantly talking about their security fears.

Mr English’s claims come directly during one of the episodes of the Palace Confidential podcast, where she sat alongside other experts and got pretty up close and honest about what she thinks was going on with this.

Now for those unaware, deliberate timestamps of 20 to 25 minutes were highlighted by Nottingham Live (under each appearance) and it was even released nearly a day before the actual event.

Hence she admitted to Mr Richard Eden, and Richard Kay, “in light of what Harry and Meghan have said about serious concerns over their security, you have to question it. Why are they doing this?”

She didn’t end it there either, instead she doubled down and added, “they clearly want the crowds there. Are they trying to provoke a situation where there is an incident by encouraging people to come down there, and then saying afterwards: ‘Look, we didn't have the police, we can't handle it’?”

By any definition of the word “they are encouraging people to go down there,” she alleged. “None of this makes sense unless, of course, you are quite suspicious of their motives. Why are Harry and Meghan doing it? It really does make me question their motives.”

A response also came from senior Editor-at-Large Richard Kay right then and there, and he simply said that its “hard not to be cynical” because at any point, given their polarity, “things could easily get out of hand.”