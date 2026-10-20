Pressure ‘freshens up’ before fall right on top of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

A lot of questions have been running through the rumour mill, in respect to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the things he’s been doing to fight his case with the Thames Valley Police for example.

But a bigger question, about whether the Democrat surge in the midterm elections means any new problems could be waiting on the horizon for the disgraced ex-royal, has come out. Both in the form of the removal of all redactions in the Epstein Files, or a renewed push for documents to cross country lines.

The prospects were just covered by the President of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani.

According to Newsweek the lawyer said, “they know with a case like this, Andrew is going to fight it. He's not going to plead guilty. We saw with the Virginia Giuffre case he pushed it until the very end before he settled at the 11th hour. If you're a prosecutor and you're going to file charges against the former prince you need to make sure you can get it across the finish line.”

Now as for Andrew, and what his lawyers could do to contest any future allegations, Mr Rahmani said, “the best defense is a good offense. So to the extent that you can get potentially harmful evidence excluded, that is always going to be a win. I don't know obviously what evidence was obtained form the search of his home or whether it's necessary for a prosecution or whether prosecutors can get it from some other means. These kinds of suppression motions are very common here in the United States. As evidence gets tossed that makes it harder for the prosecution.”

As for what caused Andrew to face such a potential fate, its connected to the reasons he got his titles, his dukedom and his honors revoked, which is his connection to a child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, was the allegation that he engaged in misconduct while in public office, as a Trade Envoy to the UK. Some say during this time he even shared information with Epstein.