Josh Duhamel lashes out at Netflix after 'Ransom Canyon's cancellation

Josh Duhamel has strongly criticized Netflix after learning about the cancellation of Yellowstone knock-off Ransom Canyon.

For those unaware, Netflix announced the cancellation of the neo-Western television series because of declining viewership on September 10, 2026. Ransom Canyon ran for only two seasons.

Duhamel, who played the role of Staten Kirkland in the cancelled series, blasted the streaming giant for not renewing the series for a third season.

While conversing with Us Weekly on Monday, October 19, the 53-year-old American actor said, “I was pretty surprised, if I'm being honest.”

“I thought [it was safe] because the show was No. 1 for almost two weeks and the numbers looked really, really good and people really loved the show.”

“I was a little upset with Netflix for not giving the audience another season, because people really did love the show... but that's the business,” he confessed.

The Transformers star went on to state that despite not completely understanding the reasons behind this huge decision, he believes that it is not his “job to question.”

“I've just gotta move on. I just feel bad for the fans who are really invested in it, and that's it, unfortunately,” Josh Dumahel said.

It is pertinent to mention that Ransom Canyon, which dropped its first season on April 17, 2025, had an ensemble cast, including Minka Kelly, Garrett Wareing, Lizzy Greene, Marianly Tejada, James Brolin, Jack Schumacher, and others.