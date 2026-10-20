Quinta Brunson opens up about upcoming Betty Bloop film

Quinta Brunson has finally updated fans about the Betty Boop film she is currently working on.

The 36-year-old American actress and comedian made an appearance on Good Morning America, where she opened up about her forthcoming project but refrained from going into details as the movie is still “in process right now.”

While conversing with the hosts on the ABC morning show, Brunson claimed that she is “creating a really incredible movie.”

She said, “I think the story will be unlike anything anyone expects. It’s not just about Betty herself but an era of animation.”

The host of the show, Robin Roberts, went on to ask the Abbott Elementary star about the one thing in Betty Boop that persuaded her to make a film, to which she responded, “It was the story about her creation, honestly. It’s just not that simple, and it shines a light on way more than you would ever think in America’s history. So, it’s really cool.”

Notably, Brunson, the owner of Fifth Chance Productions, also shared that Fleischer Studios, the company that owns the animated character created by Max Fleischer, is her partner for the upcoming film.

It is pertinent to mention that Quinta Brunson did not share any details about the film's title, cast, storyline, or release date.