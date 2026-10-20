Demi Lovato gets candid about her struggle with eating disorder

Demi Lovato is getting candid about her struggles with eating disorders.

The 34-year-old singer recently appeared on the Street You Grew Up On podcast, where she revealed that she will "battle" with food for the "rest of her life."

"I’m not in a place where I look at myself as fully healed," Demi told host Kerry Washington. "I don’t think that that’s something that I even think about striving towards because it doesn’t seem realistic.

"I think that food is going to be a battle for the rest of my life, but it’s a manageable battle," she continued. “Some days I don’t love my body, but there are days where I accept it."

The Heart Attack hitmaker added, "I would say I live in a place of acceptance now where I don’t look in the mirror and berate myself for having, you know, curves.”

Demi further shared that her It's Not That Deep tour was part of her "healing" process.

"I had put on a little weight before the tour, and I was stressed, and I was like, I don’t want to go on stage," she recalled. "Like, I’m terrified people … they’re going to say things. They’re gonna write online. I went on stage anyways.

“No one turned around. No one got up out of their seats and said, ‘She’s not a size zero.’ You know, they still loved me and cried tears of joy when I sang for them," added the Sorry Not Sorry singer.