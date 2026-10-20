Sahara Ray's devastated sister speaks out after model's tragic death

Sahara Ray's sister Ruby broke her silence over the model's untimely death with a heartbreaking tribute.

The Australian model, who was romantically linked to Justin Bieber in 2016, passed away tragically at the age of 32, after an overdose. Her family confirmed to TMZ on Monday.

Sahara's younger sister took to her social media to mourn the loss of the model, writing, "My beautiful big sister, Sahara. The most vivacious, intelligent, hilarious, kind, empathetic and breathtakingly beautiful soul. A force of nature. A light so bright that this world feels impossibly dimmer without her in it."

Along with the caption, Ruby also shares throwback snaps with Sahara.

The grieving sister continued, "Sahara has moved from this life into another, and I am left trying to comprehend how someone so full of life can no longer be here to live it.

"From the moment I entered this world, I looked up to her. In my eyes, she was everything extraordinary about being human. She was magic, warmth, laughter, love. She was, to me, the most incredible person to ever walk this earth."

She further mourned, "How cruel it is to love someone so deeply and have nowhere for that love to go. To have a lifetime of memories behind you, but no more tomorrows together. I don't think there are words in any language capable of holding the weight of this heartbreak. I don't know how to make sense of a world that keeps turning when mine feels as though it has stopped.

"God, grief hurts. It is the most excruciating, all-consuming pain I have ever been doused in. A pain that reaches into the deepest parts of your soul, into places you never knew existed, leaves an emptiness that no words could ever begin to describe."

Sahara concluded, "And beneath all this grief, this disbelief, this unbearable heartache, is the simplest, most devastating truth. I just want my big sister. I want more time. More laughter. More conversations. More of her.

"If love alone could have kept you here, Sahara, you would have lived a thousand lifetimes. I will spend the rest of mine loving you."