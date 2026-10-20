Lily Allen feels 'scared' of music industry: Here's why

Lily Allen recently got candid and blasted the music industry for not promoting female singers.

While conversing with The Times Magazine, the 41-year-old English singer-songwriter and actress delivered a savage blow to the music world for lacking support for women talking about “perimenopause and the school run.”

Voicing her thoughts, Allen told the outlet she promised herself to keep bringing up “real things” in her tracks, but she feels extremely disappointed, as the “music industry doesn't know how to market women of a certain age, myself included.”

She added, “You get to a point and you're like, ‘OK, do people really want to hear about perimenopause and the school run and whatever we're going through?’”

“We're scared of going there because there's not much evidence there's a market for it. But there probably is,” the Hard Out Here songstress quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that despite facing constant disappointment from the music world, she stated that “talking about real things works,” and it has become a ray of hope for her.