Carrot Top makes 'emotional' return to stage after suicide attempt: 'No idea what I've done'

Carrot Top has made his touching return to the stage days after he was discharge from hospital after his reported suicide attempt.

The 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, performed during his first show in Las Vegas on Monday and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

As per clip shared by blogger Scott Roeben, a visibly emotional Carrot Top told his fans, "Thank you so much. God bless all my fans and my family, my mom, my brother, everybody here tonight."

He continued to express his sentiments, "It's an emotional night for everybody. My family and my grandparents know that I'm very emotional. It's been a rough month."

"Trying to figure out what is appropriate for a night like tonight," Carrot noted, pointing at the fans sitting in the front row, he quipped they bought tickets early so they could "see how it goes."

"Some people don't know. People in Nebraska have no idea what I've done," he said jokingly.

Carrot Top then added that he was worried about his first show after hospital discharge and was wondering what is "appropriate" and "not appropriate."

The comedian then pulled a prop noose out of a bin, joking, "So I figured this probably would be not appropriate."

"I don't know what to talk about. My first time in my career I have no idea, what is there to talk about," he was seen saying in the end of the clip.

Two days before the show, the comedian broke his silence following the suicide attempt and expressed gratitude to his friends and fans for showing him love and support.

For those unversed, Carrot Top was rushed to a medical center back in September after he was found unresponsive in the backyard of his Las Vegas apartment following an apparent prescription pill overdose. The incident was reported as suicide attempt.