Kelly Clarkson's ex mother-in-law Rebecca McEntire breaks silence on Brooklyn store drama

Reba McEntire is aware of her former daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson's ongoing feud with a Brooklyn-based toy store.

During a recent chat with E! News, the Consider Me Gone singer revealed that she just got to know about the American Idol winner's viral $15,000 singing bird ornament controversy.

"I just heard about it in the makeup trailer a while ago," she told the outlet in a cast interview.

Her Happy's Place costar Melissa Peterman, quipped, "I was the one who told you."

Peterman then remarked, "It must be really out there if I've heard about it, because I've not been watching a ton of stuff and I've been working so much."

McEntire along with Happy's Place cast is busy on the filming set as the season three of the NBC sitcom is all set to premiere on October 23.

For those unaware of Clarkson's viral $15,000 singing bird dispute with the Brooklyn store, earlier in October, Kelly accused the Art of Play store of treating her like Julia Robert's character in Pretty Woman on X.

At the time Clarkson claimed that when she asked about buying the expensive bird ornament, salesmen at the store behaved as if she "couldn’t afford it."

Later, the store denied the claim and called it a "misunderstanding."