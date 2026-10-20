Emma Willis breaks silence on perimenopause-related struggles

Emma Willis recently got candid and opened up about how perimenopause is affecting her life and career.

Willis gave an interview to The Times, where she claimed to be an overthinker and now her constant low mood because of perimenopause has impacted on her life, especially her career after landing the biggest job of her career.

The 50-year-old English broadcaster told the outlet that she is a staunch believer in a positive mindset, but she struggled to understand “where it had come from,” as “nobody really talked about “how it would feel physically and mentally.”

She said, “The first thing I had was just low mood. I'm not really a low person. I'm pretty chipper most of the time, so it just really seemed to come out of nowhere and I didn't know why. I couldn't figure it out. I didn't know where it had come from or what was going on.”

Willis went on to share that sometimes her sadness is not perimenopause-related, it is just some of her habits as an “overthinker.”

“I'm a chronic people-pleaser. I'm pretty anxious. So yes, I am very happy and optimistic, but I also pick myself apart,” Emma Willis stated.