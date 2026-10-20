King Charles urged to address Andrew questions to restore confidence

The British royal family needs to address questions about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor if it wants to restore confidence in the monarchy, said the author of a royal book after raid warrants against him were ruled unlawful.

Andrew Lownie, author of “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York”, said: “They've not come clean about exactly the funding of the £12 million that was paid to Virginia Giuffre.”

He was referring to the settlement between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

Lownie’s remarks came days after disgraced former prince won a legal challenge over searches of his royal homes after police agreed the warrants they obtained were "unlawful."

However, the London court must still decide whether police can continue to hold items seized in the raids, with both the judge and police stressing the investigation remained ongoing.

Lownie said,“When The Sun ran their story which confirmed what I'd got from my sources — that it was a mixture of money from Prince Philip, the Queen and Charles — that was denied by the Palace.”

He added, “There's so many things that they haven't answered. Hecklers are still saying ‘What did you know, when did you know it, what did you do about it?’ and they really need to address that question if they are going to restore confidence in the monarchy.”

Reacting to Andrew Lownie’s remarks , anti-monarchy group, Republic, wrote on X “This needs to happen, but the royals have made sure parliament can never properly hold them to account. “



