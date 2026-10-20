Jenna Ortega stuns in unusual steel-rod dress

Jenna Ortega’s latest dress is one of a kind.

At the special screening of Jenna’s upcoming film Klara and the Sun at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Oct 19, the actress appeared in a dazzling, metallic, ankle length dress with a deep neckline.

However, speaking with People Magazine at the event, the Hollywood star praised the designer behind her look, Elias Matso.

“I’ve just met the designer, and he’s so special and so cool,” Jenna shared.

She went on to say, “His name is Elias. He is incredible. This is a one-of-one dress. It’s made out of steel rods. So it’s handmade, human-made, a lot of effort.”

“He’s been holding onto this dress for me, and it’s perfect. It’s very fitting with the film, so I’m so grateful,” the young actress added.

Notably, her co-star Amy Adams and director Taika Waititi also attended the event.

This followed the designer’s remarks about the dress on Instagram, stating, “Boning made fluid. Still in process, can’t wait to share more about the process of this dress and all the people involved.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jenna Ortega is starring in the upcoming sci-fi, Klara and the Sun as a lead actress, Klara, who is a solar powered humanoid robot. Moreover, the film is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2026.