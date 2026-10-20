Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan announce birth of first child
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan exchanged vows in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Alex Cooper has welcomed her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.
The Call Her Daddy podcast host shared the joyful news on her Instagram handle by sharing an adorable image of her little baby.
The shared image shows the newborn dressed in a fuzzy sweater and matching fuzzy pants.
Along with the image, Alex added a blue heart emoji in the caption, teasing that her baby is a boy.
For those unaware, the Unwell founder announced her pregnancy on May 17.
“Our family,” she penned while sharing a pair of photographs cradling her growing baby bump with Kaplan.
Alex and Matt exchanged vows in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
“It was everything we wanted it to be,” the 32-year-old podcaster said of the nuptials in an interview with Vogue.
“It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it," she continued.
In 2025, Alex revealed that she was not yet "ready" to have children.
“I really wanted to prioritize our relationship,” she said on her podcast. “I wanted to prioritize work and I wanted, honestly, most importantly, to prioritize myself. "
"And overall, I just felt like I needed a little bit more time … to tackle motherhood," Alex added.
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